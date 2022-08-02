Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.44 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Monro in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now anticipates that the auto parts company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Monro’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monro’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). Monro had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. Monro’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

NASDAQ:MNRO opened at $50.79 on Monday. Monro has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $64.71. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new stake in Monro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Monro during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Monro by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,785 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Monro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Monro by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares during the period.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Monro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.12%.

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

