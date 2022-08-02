Morgan Stanley Boosts Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) Price Target to $59.00

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Hexcel from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Bank of America upgraded Hexcel from an underperform rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Vertical Research upped their price objective on Hexcel to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Hexcel to $63.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.30.

Hexcel Stock Up 2.3 %

HXL opened at $61.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.84 and a beta of 1.26. Hexcel has a one year low of $46.77 and a one year high of $64.16.

Hexcel Announces Dividend

Hexcel ( NYSE:HXL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $393.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.89 million. Hexcel had a return on equity of 4.79% and a net margin of 6.12%. Hexcel’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Hexcel will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Hexcel’s payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hexcel

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Hexcel by 264.5% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 48,846 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,530,000 after acquiring an additional 35,446 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Hexcel by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,778,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $299,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,217 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Hexcel by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,679,053 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $86,975,000 after acquiring an additional 337,683 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Hexcel by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its stake in Hexcel by 48.3% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. 97.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hexcel

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

