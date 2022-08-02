Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC Acquires 8,380 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,907 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 2.0% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $4,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $39,132,000. KLCM Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 71,588 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,720,000 after buying an additional 11,068 shares in the last quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,330 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,575,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,768 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,313,000 after buying an additional 2,272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Bank of America downgraded Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.06.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total value of $79,364.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,961 shares in the company, valued at $1,780,913.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 over the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $46.26 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $43.76 and a one year high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $194.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 51.30%.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

