NanoString Technologies (NSTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.32). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 87.89% and a negative return on equity of 68.57%. The company had revenue of $31.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NanoString Technologies to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get NanoString Technologies alerts:

NanoString Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:NSTG opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.61 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 7.81, a quick ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.68. NanoString Technologies has a 1-year low of $11.12 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of research firms have recently commented on NSTG. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen set a $33.00 price target on NanoString Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen dropped their price target on NanoString Technologies from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NanoString Technologies by 21.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $267,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,410 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 57.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 25,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 9,190 shares during the last quarter.

About NanoString Technologies

(Get Rating)

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NanoString Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NanoString Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.