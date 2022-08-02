National Bank Financial Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for Alamos Gold in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.35 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for Alamos Gold’s current full-year earnings is $0.34 per share.

AGI has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$16.50 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alamos Gold from C$18.25 to C$16.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

Alamos Gold Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AGI opened at $7.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.07. Alamos Gold has a 1 year low of $6.51 and a 1 year high of $9.22. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.63.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI – Get Rating) (TSE:AGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 6.76% and a return on equity of 4.51%. The firm had revenue of $191.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alamos Gold Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monaco Asset Management SAM boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 11.1% in the second quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM now owns 250,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Alamos Gold by 44.9% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 716,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,033,000 after acquiring an additional 222,000 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 41.9% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 68,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,207 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Alamos Gold by 486.0% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 155,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 128,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 788,055 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,532,000 after acquiring an additional 14,587 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.33% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of precious metals in Canada, Mexico, the United States, and Turkey. It primary explores for gold and silver. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 hectares located in Matachewan in the Northern Ontario, Canada.

