National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 57,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,953 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $7,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Simon Property Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.
Simon Property Group Stock Down 0.0 %
SPG stock opened at $108.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average of $121.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.06 and a 52 week high of $171.12.
Simon Property Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.44%. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 100.30%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SPG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $138.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $160.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.60.
Simon Property Group Profile
Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.
