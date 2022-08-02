National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stake in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) by 612.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,107 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,992 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $6,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bornite Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 300,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,874,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,383,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,332,000 after buying an additional 1,943,329 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alcoa in the first quarter valued at $239,000. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 6,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 91,201 shares in the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Alcoa from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Alcoa from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Citigroup cut Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on Alcoa from $84.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alcoa has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.64.

Alcoa Stock Performance

AA opened at $48.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.70. Alcoa Co. has a 1-year low of $36.61 and a 1-year high of $98.09.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.71 by ($1.04). The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 30.66% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 8th. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.86%.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Further Reading

