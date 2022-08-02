National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 268.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,487 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,167 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $8,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,660,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,758,090,000 after purchasing an additional 399,872 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,606,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $639,597,000 after purchasing an additional 483,359 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,298,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $596,758,000 after purchasing an additional 188,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $481,372,000 after purchasing an additional 558,053 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $137.23.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of YUM opened at $122.74 on Tuesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The company has a market capitalization of $35.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.69.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 24.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.