National Bank of Canada FI Buys 130,587 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 306.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 173,267 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 130,587 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $8,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BSX. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 19,719 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 5.2% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 5,336 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 1.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 16,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $739,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Tufton Capital Management boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.9% during the first quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 14,695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 6,364 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.82.

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $285,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 124,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,746,694. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 22,500 shares of company stock valued at $865,725 over the last quarter. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BSX opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.24 and a 200-day moving average of $41.34. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.98 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 7.16%. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

