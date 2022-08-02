National Bank of Canada FI Buys 58,123 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,855 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,123 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $8,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Mosaic by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Mosaic by 910.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

MOS stock opened at $51.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 52 week low of $29.14 and a 52 week high of $79.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 23.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.50%.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MOS. Exane BNP Paribas cut Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.76.

In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,587,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Denise C. Johnson sold 24,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $1,587,755.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory L. Ebel bought 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.49 per share, for a total transaction of $990,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,083,517.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

