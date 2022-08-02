National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,010 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $9,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 50,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after buying an additional 7,091 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $21,544,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 20,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,067,000.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHY stock opened at $82.96 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $82.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.47. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.94 and a fifty-two week high of $86.34.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th were paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%.

