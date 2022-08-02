National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.54 Million Stock Holdings in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 119,058 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 81,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.40% of Pathward Financial worth $6,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CASH. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pathward Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $282,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $947,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,742,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 52,178 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $3,113,000 after purchasing an additional 18,372 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,497 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pathward Financial

In related news, CEO Brett L. Pharr bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 49,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,975,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pathward Financial news, Director Michael Robert Kramer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.48, for a total transaction of $41,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,850 shares in the company, valued at $533,018. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brett L. Pharr acquired 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $40.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 49,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,975,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CASH opened at $33.28 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $65.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.40. The company has a market cap of $977.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.86.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $126.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.08 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is 4.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Pathward Financial from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. B. Riley lowered their price target on Pathward Financial from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James cut Pathward Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Pathward Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Pathward Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Company Profile

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

See Also

