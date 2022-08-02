National Bank of Canada FI Has $6.68 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,126 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $6,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $382,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $85.31 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The stock has a market cap of $167.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 129.77%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum purchased 12,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,409,587.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $76.00 price objective on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, June 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.33.

About NextEra Energy

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

