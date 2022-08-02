National Bank of Canada FI Has $7.86 Million Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,848 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,675 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $7,857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VLO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $291,233,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,820,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,457 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $417,211,000 after acquiring an additional 746,768 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 1,165.7% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 805,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $81,821,000 after acquiring an additional 742,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,507,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $188,347,000 after acquiring an additional 734,466 shares during the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on VLO. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Valero Energy from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on Valero Energy from $94.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.15.

In related news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,527,654.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $146.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.04 and its 200-day moving average is $104.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.73.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $11.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.33 by $5.03. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 34.65% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $51.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 3rd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 22.57%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

