National Bank of Canada FI Has $7 Million Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 580.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,156 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,517 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,426 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $697,942,000 after purchasing an additional 137,962 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after purchasing an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,043,598 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $581,034,000 after purchasing an additional 161,660 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 462,983 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $257,771,000 after purchasing an additional 141,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

PANW stock opened at $507.66 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $358.37 and a 1 year high of $640.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.58 billion, a PE ratio of -127.55 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $501.04 and its 200-day moving average is $530.49.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.21). Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.62) EPS. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $650.00 to $700.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $670.00 to $823.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $605.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $630.88.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total value of $1,678,110.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.52, for a total value of $1,564,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 489,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,150,191.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.46, for a total transaction of $1,678,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 252,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,088,102.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,170 shares of company stock valued at $412,621,367. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

