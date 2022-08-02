National Bank of Canada FI Has $9.62 Million Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Rating) by 47.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,556 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $9,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOCU. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of DocuSign by 102.8% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DocuSign by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOCU opened at $65.51 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.34 and a 200 day moving average of $89.50. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.86 and a 12 month high of $314.76.

DocuSign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 9th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.08). DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 17.17% and a negative net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $588.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DocuSign from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup cut their price target on DocuSign from $114.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Robert W. Baird set a $60.00 price objective on DocuSign in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Piper Sandler downgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on DocuSign from $180.00 to $151.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.20.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

