National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,279 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $6,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,489,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after buying an additional 3,242 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter worth $317,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 43,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $19,038,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 1.6 %

FDS stock opened at $422.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $386.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $403.13. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $345.92 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 44.24% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $488.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,907 shares of company stock valued at $3,419,902. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $394.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $362.00 to $338.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Profile

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Stories

