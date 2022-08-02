National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 19,000 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Get Rating) by 144.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,000 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.08% of Morningstar worth $8,830,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,850,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,658,750,000 after buying an additional 688,048 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $128,670,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Morningstar during the fourth quarter worth $39,313,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 576,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $197,104,000 after buying an additional 97,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 1,245.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,674,000 after buying an additional 23,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.71, for a total value of $25,171.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,591,684 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,452,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.71, for a total transaction of $25,171.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 12,591,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,169,452,779.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.60, for a total value of $3,285,700.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 12,437,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,393,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 100,290 shares of company stock worth $24,342,801 in the last quarter. 41.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Stock Down 3.7 %

Morningstar Dividend Announcement

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $246.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 58.71 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $241.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $260.25. Morningstar, Inc. has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $350.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

