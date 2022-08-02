National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 55,702 Shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,422 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,702 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.26% of CI Financial worth $8,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CIXX. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in CI Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $364,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CI Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $449,000. Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 27.5% in the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 21,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CI Financial by 150.6% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 29,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 17,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CIXX stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CI Financial Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.92 and a 1-year high of $24.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.18.

CI Financial ( NYSE:CIXX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CI Financial had a net margin of 15.56% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The firm had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1391 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. CI Financial’s payout ratio is currently 33.93%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CIXX shares. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$23.50 to C$19.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.93.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

