National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 5,850 Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,850 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned 0.17% of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF worth $8,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 41,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,606,000 after buying an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 28,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management grew its holdings in VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 50,945 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $33.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.58. VanEck Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $28.88 and a 12-month high of $51.92.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

