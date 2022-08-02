National Bank of Canada FI Purchases 63,591 Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 120.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,311 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,591 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $8,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CMS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,980,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,432 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CMS Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMS Energy Stock Performance

NYSE CMS opened at $69.03 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.02. CMS Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $58.51 and a 1 year high of $73.76.

CMS Energy Dividend Announcement

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 16.50% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is 40.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Insider Activity at CMS Energy

In related news, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total value of $50,060.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Shaun M. Johnson sold 736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $49,878.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,679.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Scott B. Mcintosh sold 703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $50,060.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,722,997.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,706 shares of company stock valued at $257,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About CMS Energy

(Get Rating)

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

Featured Stories

