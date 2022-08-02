National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 70.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,581 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,887 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $7,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 89.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,557.38 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $43.23 billion, a PE ratio of 58.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.32. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,196.28 and a twelve month high of $1,958.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1,336.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,427.62.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 35.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.46 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total value of $5,038,770.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,812,934.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,526.90, for a total transaction of $5,038,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 12,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,812,934.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,767 shares of company stock valued at $11,690,182 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on CMG. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $1,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,830.00 to $1,600.00 and set a “maintains” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,817.00.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

