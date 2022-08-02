National Bank of Canada FI Sells 843,259 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 64.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 461,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 843,259 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Chevron were worth $75,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clarity Financial LLC raised its stake in Chevron by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in Chevron by 3.4% during the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 1,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Chevron by 0.9% during the first quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 7,306 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.1% in the first quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $977,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, SMH Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the first quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In related news, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Eimear P. Bonner sold 68,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $11,225,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 551,221 shares of company stock worth $92,371,473. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Trading Down 2.0 %

CVX opened at $160.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $156.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $155.00. The company has a market capitalization of $315.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $92.86 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on CVX. UBS Group upped their target price on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $213.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $172.50.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

