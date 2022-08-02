National Bank of Canada FI Trims Stock Holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKF – Get Rating) by 57.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 334,502 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI owned approximately 0.48% of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF worth $7,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ARKF. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 476.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in ARK Fintech Innovation ETF by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Fintech Innovation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000.

Get ARK Fintech Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:ARKF opened at $18.13 on Tuesday. ARK Fintech Innovation ETF has a 52 week low of $14.64 and a 52 week high of $55.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $17.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.38.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Fintech Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.