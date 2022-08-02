National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $106.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.27.

NTIOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

NTIOF stock opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15.

National Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

National Bank of Canada ( OTCMKTS:NTIOF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 29.61%.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.721 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

