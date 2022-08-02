National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $106.27 Average Price Target from Analysts

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $106.27.
NTIOF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Desjardins lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$118.00 to C$117.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th.
NTIOF stock opened at $73.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.13. National Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $88.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.15.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.721 dividend. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.37%. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.
National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.
