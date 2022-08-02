Natura &Co Holding S.A. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:NTCO)

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Natura &Co in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Natura &Co’s current full-year earnings is ($0.06) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Natura &Co’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Natura &Co stock opened at $5.97 on Monday. Natura &Co has a twelve month low of $4.66 and a twelve month high of $21.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.98 and a 200-day moving average of $7.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natura &Co ( NYSE:NTCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Natura &Co had a net margin of 1.37% and a return on equity of 2.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its holdings in Natura &Co by 110.9% during the first quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,398 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Natura &Co by 3.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in Natura &Co by 134.6% during the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 245,354 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Natura &Co by 128.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 214,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Natura &Co by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 157,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

