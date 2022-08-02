NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) vs. Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN) Head-To-Head Contrast

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ:MULN – Get Rating) and NerdWallet (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mullen Automotive and NerdWallet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mullen Automotive $65.71 million 4.39 -$36.46 million ($0.66) -1.31 NerdWallet $379.60 million 1.48 -$42.50 million N/A N/A

Mullen Automotive has higher earnings, but lower revenue than NerdWallet.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

62.5% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.0% of NerdWallet shares are held by institutional investors. 30.1% of Mullen Automotive shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.6% of NerdWallet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Mullen Automotive and NerdWallet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mullen Automotive 0 0 0 0 N/A NerdWallet 0 1 7 0 2.88

NerdWallet has a consensus target price of $24.93, suggesting a potential upside of 198.90%. Given NerdWallet’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NerdWallet is more favorable than Mullen Automotive.

Profitability

This table compares Mullen Automotive and NerdWallet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mullen Automotive N/A N/A -138.52% NerdWallet N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NerdWallet beats Mullen Automotive on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mullen Automotive

Mullen Automotive, Inc., an electric vehicle company, manufactures and distributes electric vehicles. It also operates CarHub, a digital platform that leverages AI to offer an interactive solution for buying, selling, and owning a car; and provides battery technology and emergency point-of-care solutions. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Brea, California.

About NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc. operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans. It serves customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in San Francisco, California.

