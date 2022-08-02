New Gold (NGD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect New Gold to post earnings of C$0.00 per share for the quarter.

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.30 million during the quarter.

New Gold Price Performance

NGD opened at C$1.05 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$2.57. The company has a market cap of C$716.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

New Gold Company Profile

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cormark cut their target price on New Gold from C$2.25 to C$1.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised New Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. National Bankshares cut their target price on New Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.20 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, CSFB cut their target price on New Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.10 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$1.90.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.

