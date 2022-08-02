New Gold (NGD) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect New Gold to post earnings of C$0.00 per share for the quarter.
New Gold (TSE:NGD – Get Rating) (ARCA:NGD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$221.30 million during the quarter.
NGD opened at C$1.05 on Tuesday. New Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.87 and a 12-month high of C$2.57. The company has a market cap of C$716.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$1.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.59.
New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada.
