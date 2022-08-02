New York State Common Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,666 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.14% of J.B. Hunt Transport Services worth $30,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter worth about $1,599,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 42.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $295,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,651,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after buying an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. 72.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Sharilyn S. Gasaway purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $161.87 per share, with a total value of $105,215.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,240,994. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Darren P. Field sold 2,200 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.85, for a total transaction of $395,670.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,081.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $184.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.63.

Shares of JBHT opened at $181.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $166.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $180.65. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $153.92 and a fifty-two week high of $218.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The transportation company reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 29.82%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 18.04%.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

