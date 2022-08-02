Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 47.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 84.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $420.00 to $495.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $476.64.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $475.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $344.89 and a fifty-two week high of $492.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $464.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $443.16.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

