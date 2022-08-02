Nova (NVMI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Nova to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Nova has set its Q2 2022 guidance at $1.09-$1.23 EPS and its Q2 guidance at $1.09-1.23 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nova (NASDAQ:NVMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.25. Nova had a return on equity of 27.51% and a net margin of 23.53%. The business had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 59.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Nova to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nova alerts:

Nova Price Performance

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $105.40 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.14. Nova has a one year low of $81.63 and a one year high of $149.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nova

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nova by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,991 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Nova by 14.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,293 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Walleye Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Nova by 47.8% during the first quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd raised its position in shares of Nova by 55.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 5,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the period. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nova during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. 78.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Bank of America reduced their target price on Nova from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.60.

Nova Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.