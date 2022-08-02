NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR) Price Target Cut to $105.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Truist Financial from $118.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a maintains rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut shares of NovoCure from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of NovoCure from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of NovoCure from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.71.

NovoCure Stock Performance

Shares of NVCR stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 8.08, a quick ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.50. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -106.17 and a beta of 0.87. NovoCure has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $159.02.

Insider Buying and Selling

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.09). NovoCure had a negative net margin of 12.52% and a negative return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $140.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.13 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. NovoCure’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that NovoCure will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jeryl L. Hilleman sold 407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.61, for a total transaction of $28,331.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,600.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVCR. Xponance Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 1.2% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,639 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 2.4% during the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,460 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in NovoCure by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 56,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,208,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Finally, Nova R Wealth Inc. grew its position in NovoCure by 2.7% during the second quarter. Nova R Wealth Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. 78.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NovoCure

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

