Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) Stock Holdings Lessened by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors lowered its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,942 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 23,238 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending were worth $471,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OCSL. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $18,335,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 911.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,870,776 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,736 shares during the period. Waverton Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,025,071 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,107,000 after acquiring an additional 556,889 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending during the 4th quarter valued at $3,341,000. Finally, Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 5,490,077 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,956,000 after acquiring an additional 393,658 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Trading Up 1.0 %

Oaktree Specialty Lending stock opened at $7.11 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $7.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Increases Dividend

Oaktree Specialty Lending ( NASDAQ:OCSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.95 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a net margin of 53.18% and a return on equity of 9.59%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.28%. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.04 per share, for a total transaction of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,208. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, President Mathew Pendo purchased 18,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $129,769.86. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now directly owns 103,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,352.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Phyllis R. Caldwell purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $35,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,208. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 30,881 shares of company stock worth $215,195. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Hovde Group lowered their price target on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending to $7.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Profile

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, unsecured and mezzanine loan, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, preferred equity and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

