OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

OceanPal Inc. (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,000 shares, a growth of 53.4% from the June 30th total of 1,030,000 shares. Currently, 7.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 675,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OceanPal Trading Up 4.7 %

NASDAQ OP opened at $0.44 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.50 and its 200 day moving average is $0.59. OceanPal has a fifty-two week low of $0.39 and a fifty-two week high of $12.09.

OceanPal (NASDAQ:OP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.68 million during the quarter.

OceanPal Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OceanPal

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.09%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in OceanPal during the second quarter worth approximately $121,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in OceanPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in OceanPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 14.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OceanPal Company Profile

OceanPal Inc focuses on the provision of ocean-going transportation services. The company owns and operates drybulk carriers that transport major bulks, such as iron ore, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks comprising bauxite, phosphate, and fertilizers. As of November 29, 2021, its fleet consisted of 3 dry bulk vessels, which include 2 Panamax and 1 Capesize vessels.

