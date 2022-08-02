Open Lending (LPRO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Analysts expect Open Lending to post earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $50.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.07 million. Open Lending had a return on equity of 37.93% and a net margin of 44.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Open Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Open Lending alerts:

Open Lending Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of LPRO stock opened at $10.52 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $42.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Open Lending

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPRO. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Open Lending in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,951,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,887,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,970,000 after purchasing an additional 838,752 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 3.8% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 16,690,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,611,000 after purchasing an additional 603,411 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 61.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,268,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 484,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 137.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 422,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,982,000 after purchasing an additional 244,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on LPRO. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Open Lending in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Open Lending from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Open Lending from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Open Lending from $28.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on Open Lending from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

Open Lending Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and non-bank auto finance companies and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Open Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Open Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.