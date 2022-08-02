Oppenheimer Weighs in on Bread Financial Holdings, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:BFH)

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their FY2023 EPS estimates for Bread Financial in a report released on Thursday, July 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now expects that the company will earn $14.17 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $14.74. The consensus estimate for Bread Financial’s current full-year earnings is $11.25 per share.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Bread Financial from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $67.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bread Financial from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday.

Shares of BFH opened at $39.36 on Monday. Bread Financial has a twelve month low of $34.55 and a twelve month high of $106.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40.

Bread Financial (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($2.13). Bread Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $893.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 9.07%.

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

