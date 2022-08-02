Ouster (OUST) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 4th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ouster had a negative net margin of 296.75% and a negative return on equity of 44.00%. The business had revenue of $8.56 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Ouster to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OUST opened at $1.72 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.92. Ouster has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $10.64. The firm has a market cap of $298.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.78.

In related news, insider Nathan Dickerman sold 75,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.82, for a total transaction of $137,186.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 930,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,693,364.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,016 shares of company stock valued at $163,155. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ouster by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 4,521 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Ouster by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after buying an additional 6,307 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Ouster by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 66,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ouster during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ouster by 1.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,441,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,987,000 after purchasing an additional 71,463 shares in the last quarter. 34.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OUST has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Ouster in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered Ouster from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

Ouster, Inc designs and manufactures high-resolution digital lidar sensors and enabling software that offers 3D vision to machinery, vehicles, robots, and fixed infrastructure assets. Its product portfolio includes OS, a scanning sensor and DF, a true solid-state flash sensor. The company is based in San Francisco, California.

