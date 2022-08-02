Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK) PT Lowered to $69.00

Overstock.com (NASDAQ:OSTK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by DA Davidson from $116.00 to $69.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on OSTK. Bank of America reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Overstock.com in a research note on Friday. Wedbush decreased their price target on Overstock.com from $95.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Overstock.com in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $82.86.

Shares of OSTK opened at $29.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 3.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.91. Overstock.com has a twelve month low of $24.69 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Overstock.com ( NASDAQ:OSTK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $528.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.73 million. Overstock.com had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Overstock.com will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at $16,395,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,963,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,873,000 after buying an additional 172,843 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Overstock.com in the fourth quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Overstock.com by 62.8% in the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after buying an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Overstock.com, Inc operates as an online retailer in the United States. The company offers furniture, décor, area rug, bedding and bath, home improvement, outdoor, and kitchen and dining items. It provides its products and services through its internet websites comprising overstock.com, o.co, overstock.ca, and overstockgovernment.com.

