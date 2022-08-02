P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE) & PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) Critical Analysis

P10 (OTCMKTS:PIOE – Get Rating) and PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares P10 and PNM Resources’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio P10 N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A PNM Resources $1.78 billion 2.33 $196.36 million $2.26 21.35

PNM Resources has higher revenue and earnings than P10.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

86.6% of PNM Resources shares are held by institutional investors. 20.0% of P10 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of PNM Resources shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares P10 and PNM Resources’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets P10 N/A N/A N/A PNM Resources 10.68% 10.38% 2.69%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for P10 and PNM Resources, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score P10 0 0 0 0 N/A PNM Resources 1 1 2 0 2.25

PNM Resources has a consensus target price of $49.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.53%. Given PNM Resources’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe PNM Resources is more favorable than P10.

Summary

PNM Resources beats P10 on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About P10

P10 Holdings, Inc. is an alternative asset management investment firm. The firm’s purpose is to create long-term value by providing risk-adjusted returns through private equity funds-of-funds, secondary funds, and co-investment funds. It focusses on long-term value creation in opportunities where it sees significant potential for sustainable profit growth. The company was founded by Joseph F. Pinkerton in 1992 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About PNM Resources

PNM Resources, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, nuclear fuel, solar, wind, and geothermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had owned or leased facilities with a total net generation capacity of 2,168 megawatts; and owned 3,426 miles of electric transmission lines, 5,751 miles of distribution overhead lines, 5,765 miles of underground distribution lines, and 250 substations. The segment also owns and leases communication, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. As of December 31, 2021, the segment owned 983 miles of overhead electric transmission lines, 7,297 miles of overhead distribution lines, 1,408 miles of underground distribution lines, and 113 substations. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves approximately 806,000 residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. PNM Resources, Inc. was incorporated in 1882 and is headquartered in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

