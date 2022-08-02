Pactiv Evergreen (PTVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.18 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.56%. On average, analysts expect Pactiv Evergreen to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pactiv Evergreen alerts:

Pactiv Evergreen Stock Down 0.5 %

PTVE stock opened at $10.17 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $15.53.

Pactiv Evergreen Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

Several research firms have recently commented on PTVE. Citigroup downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pactiv Evergreen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.63.

Insider Activity at Pactiv Evergreen

In other news, insider Tim A. Levenda bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 163,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,633,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Allen Hugli acquired 5,100 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.68 per share, for a total transaction of $49,368.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,648. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tim A. Levenda acquired 10,000 shares of Pactiv Evergreen stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 20,100 shares of company stock worth $196,268 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pactiv Evergreen

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Pactiv Evergreen during the first quarter worth $30,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Pactiv Evergreen by 56.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 9,778 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $283,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 209.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 95,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after buying an additional 64,650 shares during the last quarter. 22.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pactiv Evergreen

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.