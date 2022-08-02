Penske Automotive Group, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $15.44 Per Share (NYSE:PAG)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Penske Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst G. Chin now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $15.44 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $14.40. The consensus estimate for Penske Automotive Group’s current full-year earnings is $17.41 per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.25.

Shares of Penske Automotive Group stock opened at $119.64 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $111.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Penske Automotive Group has a twelve month low of $83.48 and a twelve month high of $123.60. The stock has a market cap of $9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.23.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.46. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.28% and a return on equity of 34.68%. The firm had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is 11.02%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 35.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 2,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,351,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 490.7% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 64,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 53,636 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,733,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

