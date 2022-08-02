Philadelphia Trust Co. Decreases Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Philadelphia Trust Co. cut its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Philadelphia Trust Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SWS Partners bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. SBB Research Group LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter worth $264,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Chevron by 101,032.6% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 46,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 46,475 shares during the last quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 88.8% during the first quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 99,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,174,000 after acquiring an additional 46,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 12.3% during the first quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 12,191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the period. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares in the company, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, EVP Mark A. Nelson sold 117,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.47, for a total value of $18,721,778.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $125,662.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 55,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.94, for a total transaction of $9,226,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,263.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 551,221 shares of company stock valued at $92,371,473 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $160.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $92.86 and a one year high of $182.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $156.04 and its 200 day moving average is $155.00.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $68.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CVX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chevron from $181.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.50.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

