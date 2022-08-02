Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Phoenix Group Holdings plc (LON:PHNX – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 783 ($9.59).

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PHNX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 770 ($9.44) target price on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Friday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 800 ($9.80) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 780 ($9.56) price objective on shares of Phoenix Group in a report on Monday, July 18th.

Phoenix Group stock opened at GBX 640.20 ($7.84) on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.40 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 615.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 627.14. Phoenix Group has a 1-year low of GBX 559.20 ($6.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 704.80 ($8.64). The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.88.

About Phoenix Group

Phoenix Group Holdings plc operates in the long-term savings and retirement business in Europe. The company operates through four segments: UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, and Management Services. It provides a range of pensions and savings products to support people across various stages of the savings life cycle.

