Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF) Short Interest Update

Piaggio & C. SpA (OTCMKTS:PIAGF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,600 shares, an increase of 52.4% from the June 30th total of 569,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 334.1 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Piaggio & C. in a report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Piaggio & C. Stock Up 6.9 %

Shares of PIAGF opened at 2.65 on Tuesday. Piaggio & C. has a 12 month low of 2.26 and a 12 month high of 3.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 2.51.

Piaggio & C. Company Profile

Piaggio & C. SpA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes two-wheeler and commercial motor vehicles. The company provides two-wheelers, including scooters, motorcycles, and mopeds, as well as related spare parts and accessories under the Piaggio, Vespa, Aprilia, Moto Guzzi, Gilera, Derbi, and Scarabeo brands.

