Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,721 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 2,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Huntington Bancshares Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $13.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.02. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 25.58% and a return on equity of 13.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HBAN shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wedbush cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Helga Houston sold 28,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.77, for a total transaction of $387,845.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 496,474 shares in the company, valued at $6,836,446.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary Torgow bought 19,382 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.90 per share, with a total value of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.