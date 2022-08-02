Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 137.1% in the first quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth about $69,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SRLN opened at $42.43 on Tuesday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a 52-week low of $41.22 and a 52-week high of $46.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.86.

