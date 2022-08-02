Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,343 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHB. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SCHB stock opened at $48.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.32. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a one year low of $42.60 and a one year high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.