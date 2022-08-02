Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases Shares of 4,750 JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JEPI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,591,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745,078 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 135.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,930,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,533 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 188.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,894,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,935 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 64.2% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,460,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,458,000 after acquiring an additional 962,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,288,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,570,000 after acquiring an additional 575,737 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $56.73 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.49. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 12 month low of $52.54 and a 12 month high of $63.67.

