Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stake in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,235 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Seagen were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SGEN. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in Seagen by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 4.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 2,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Seagen by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Seagen by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Newfound Research LLC boosted its stake in Seagen by 15.9% during the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.37% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 17,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.69, for a total value of $2,142,134.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,060 shares in the company, valued at $83,717,081.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger D. Dansey sold 34,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $6,234,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,175,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,723 shares of company stock worth $10,216,702. 27.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Seagen Price Performance

NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $175.47 on Tuesday. Seagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.43 and a 1-year high of $192.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.03 and a 200 day moving average of $144.84. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of -43.54 and a beta of 0.57.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $497.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.77 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 41.61% and a negative return on equity of 24.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.47) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Seagen Inc. will post -3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim set a $204.00 price objective on shares of Seagen in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Seagen from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Seagen from $160.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Seagen from $136.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $220.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.64.

Seagen Company Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Stories

