Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Takes $209,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,413,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,874,649,000 after buying an additional 7,590,978 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,364,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,334,749,000 after buying an additional 505,539 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,642,518 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $737,378,000 after purchasing an additional 479,210 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,872,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $585,421,000 after purchasing an additional 204,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,351,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $541,869,000 after purchasing an additional 168,678 shares during the last quarter. 65.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Down 0.9 %

ED opened at $98.33 on Tuesday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.52 and a twelve month high of $101.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.73. The company has a market cap of $34.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 0.25.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on ED. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Consolidated Edison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.91.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.